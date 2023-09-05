Cyclones and Hawkeyes to clash in Ames on Saturday

It's one of the most anticipated weeks of the college football season here in Iowa.
It's one of the most anticipated weeks of the college football season here in Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the college football season here in Iowa.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes will clash at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday.

The matchup comes after ticket issues led to long lines at the stadium on Saturday.

It happened at Iowa State’s first football game of the season against UNI.

Athletic Director Jamie Pollard apologized, explaining they were using a new system.

The Cyclones beat the Panthers, adding fuel to the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

Two freshman say this will be their first Cy-Hawk football experience.

Will Bartels, one Iowa State freshman, said it didn’t take long for him to buy into the frenzy of the rivalry.

But he’ll have to find another way to watch the game on Saturday because it’s sold out.

Other freshmen said they plan to tailgate and watch the game outside the stadium.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story scoops a grounder off the bat of Kansas City Royals'...
Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized by US Customs

Latest News

A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Cade McNamara throws for two touchdowns in his debut as No. 25 Iowa defeats Utah State 24-14
Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) walks off the field after an NCAA college...
Jeremiah Cooper’s early pick-six sets the defensive tone in Iowa State’s 30-9 win over Northern Iowa
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor