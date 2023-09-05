One more hot and humid one, before some relief

Expect more comfortable temperatures to arrive behind a cold front which moves through tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front is on the way, bringing a notable change in our weather and the outside chance of a little rainfall.

Before the front gets here, expect highs in the 90s again today with a humid feel to the air. This will be another day where you’ll have to watch your hydration and take some breaks in a cooler area if you’re doing anything prolonged or strenuous outdoors. A southerly breeze will take at least a little bit of the edge off of the heat during the afternoon.

The front moves through tonight, potentially carrying some scattered showers or storms with it. Unfortunately, it’s not a guarantee that any one location gets rainfall from this, but at least there’s a chance (more than we could say in a while). Winds will shift quickly behind the front to the northwest, which will pull down cooler temperatures.

In fact, highs will likely stay in the 70s on Wednesday, and only get to the low to mid 80s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. This is closer to normal for this time of year.

