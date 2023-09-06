Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County sheriff says 37-year-old Stephen Thomas Rodda was taken into custody after he...
Father accused of killing 16-year-old son with angle grinder
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity
Jaxtyn Fortenberry-Tucker, 5, was not seriously hurt after he was accidentally hit with a stun...
Family wants answers after police hit boy, 5, with stun gun while breaking up fight
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Latest News

Lauren Crupi is returning to the classroom after a kidney transplant. Her donor is a fellow...
Teacher gets new kidney from coworker
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Liam McCalmon, 12, undergoes treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
12-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for new school