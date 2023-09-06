Cooler temperatures are on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 80s. There were also a few isolated showers on Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, lows will cool into the 60s with a chance for isolated showers as a cold front passes through the region. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with highs only climbing into the 70s.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s continue through the weekend before another chance for showers and storms travels into the area on Monday. Highs are forecasted to stay in the 70s for the start of next week.

