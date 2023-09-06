The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit

Well, as advertised, we were mostly cloudy and much cooler for your Wednesday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, as advertised, we were mostly cloudy and much cooler for your Wednesday. Highs for your Wednesday were in the 70s. Low 70s towards Ottumwa down to Kirksville and over towards Milan. Over Towards Washington as well as Fairfield, you reached highs in the upper 70s.

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend. It will not be as bad as last weekend, but we’ll stay in the low 80s with a little bit of cloud cover.

Let’s talk about next week; we will see a front push through on Monday and increase the rain chances with highs in the mid-70s. The rain chances and cooler temperatures will continue for your Tuesday with highs in the low-70s. Then the low-70s continue for your Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Hazy. LOW: 52

Tomorrow: A mainly sunny sky. HIGH: 79

Tom. Night: Clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 52

Friday: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

Saturday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. HIGH: 83 LOW: 50

Sunday: Partly Cloudy HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

Monday: Showers HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

Thursday: Mostly Sunny HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County sheriff says 37-year-old Stephen Thomas Rodda was taken into custody after he...
Father accused of killing 16-year-old son with angle grinder
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest armed robbery suspect
Jaxtyn Fortenberry-Tucker, 5, was not seriously hurt after he was accidentally hit with a stun...
Family wants answers after police hit boy, 5, with stun gun while breaking up fight
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Latest News

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend. It will not be as bad as last...
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures only reach the 70s today.
Temperatures stay cooler with northwesterly winds
Temperatures only reach the 70s today.
First Alert Forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way
Cooler temperatures are on the way