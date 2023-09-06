The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, as advertised, we were mostly cloudy and much cooler for your Wednesday. Highs for your Wednesday were in the 70s. Low 70s towards Ottumwa down to Kirksville and over towards Milan. Over Towards Washington as well as Fairfield, you reached highs in the upper 70s.

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend. It will not be as bad as last weekend, but we’ll stay in the low 80s with a little bit of cloud cover.

Let’s talk about next week; we will see a front push through on Monday and increase the rain chances with highs in the mid-70s. The rain chances and cooler temperatures will continue for your Tuesday with highs in the low-70s. Then the low-70s continue for your Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Hazy. LOW: 52

Tomorrow: A mainly sunny sky. HIGH: 79

Tom. Night: Clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 52

Friday: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

Saturday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. HIGH: 83 LOW: 50

Sunday: Partly Cloudy HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

Monday: Showers HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

Thursday: Mostly Sunny HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

