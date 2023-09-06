Dozens gathered to pay respects to Iowa’s last known Holocaust survivor

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to Iowa’s last known Holocaust survivor.

David Wolnerman died Monday at the age of 96. He was born in Poland in 1927.

He was a teen when he was kept in nearly a dozen concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

He lost most of his immediate and extended family when the Nazis took over.

At his funeral service, family, friends, and community members came together to honor his memory.

They said they remember him as a smart, funny, and caring man to everyone around him, and his story of survival inspired so many.

Loved ones said he lived by the words “forgive, but never forget.”

His family hopes to continue sharing that message.

“When you think about the plethora of miracles needed to survive a Holocaust, you realize that each and every survivor, by definition, is a hero,” Daniel Wolnerman, David’s grandson, said. “My grandfather would pay attention to the miracles and blessings in his life, attributing his survival to the grace of God.”

David is survived by two children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

