Local tattoo artist, professional pumpkin carver to be on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Katie Copple
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - By day, you can find Luke Schroder at Addictive Tattoo in Sioux City, but, he has another artistic talent, pumpkin carving.

“This is just your standard kind of what I call the goofy face,” Schroder explained as he carved a pumpkin at KTIV Studios on Signal Hill, “just give some nice expressive human features into it.”

Art has always been a big part of Schroder’s life. And, he was inspired to begin carving pumpkins while watching “Halloween Wars” on TV several years ago.

“And that messed me up because I couldn’t carve a pumpkin the same way ever again,” he said. “And so I’ve been practicing at it since probably 12 years ago.”

Now, he will be on the show that first inspired his work.

“You’re carving into a pumpkin, it becomes very satisfying and meditative. Its flesh is really neat and you can pull off amazing things,” he explained.

From faces to fierce monsters and more, Schroder can carve nearly anything into a pumpkin. And, that talent will be put to the test on September 17th when he, a cake decorator, and a candy maker compete to see who can make the biggest, wildest and spookiest edible Halloween creations.

“Halloween Wars so far is the pinnacle showcase for doing television, and pumpkin carving competition,” Schroder said, “but I hope to get booked at celebrity charity events and maybe even Halloween parties for the stars.”

Schroder says anyone can take up pumpkin carving, you just need to start with a blank canvas and a little inspiration.

Schroder and his team, “Team Snax Sabbath”, will be on “Halloween Wars” on Sunday, September 17th on Food Network.

And, this is not Schroder’s first time at KTIV. Back in 2015, he was on “News 4 Today” and carved the faces of our morning team as monsters live on the show.

The 2015 KTIV News 4 Today team as pumpkin monsters.
The 2015 KTIV News 4 Today team as pumpkin monsters.(KTIV)

You can see Al Joens right in the middle. On his left, is former KTIV morning meteorologist Ben Dorenbach, and on Al’s right is former morning co-anchor Sarah Te Slaa.

