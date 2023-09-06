Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday, two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at a motel in Mount Pleasant. The search lasted several hours, carrying into Wednesday in Louisa County.

Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago and Calvin Williams, 34, of Chicago were arrested as a result of the armed robbery, deputies said.

According to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday at approximately 11:21 p.m., the armed robbery took place in Mount Pleasant at the Best Western Motel.

Deputies said witnesses helped the sheriff’s office by providing a tip on the identify of the suspects involved in the robbery, their vehicle and the direction they were traveling in.

Louisa County Sergeant Parker stated that he intercepted the vehicle and conducted a felony stop in Columbus Junction at 11:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago was taken into custody and a firearm was seized during the traffic stop, according to the media release. However, the passenger, ran from deputies.

Later on, deputies said the suspect who fled was identified as Calvin Williams, 34, of Chicago.

Calvin Williams arrest. (kwqc)

Louisa County deputies stated they continued to search for Williams. They searched for him into the late morning hours of Wednesday.

Around approximately 6:10 a.m., Wednesday, Williams was seen in the 200 block of Main Street in Columbus Junction.

Deputies said they saw him and chased him into the back of a business, believing that he was barricaded, but he continued to flee the area through a back door.

Around approximately 12:46 p.m., deputies said a resident near the Columbus Junction Post Office could see Williams on their porch. He was asking them to open the door to “sign for a package.” The person who saw him said that there was no package.

Eventually, deputies said Williams ran to an apartment building in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

Then, deputies and officers said they searched the apartment and found Williams hiding in a closet.

Williams was placed under arrest after being given medical attention for a minor cut from breaking a window, according to the media release. Williams was taken to the Louisa County Sheriff’s office and charged with two counts of interference, criminal mischief and trespassing, he is also on Federal Probation.

Deputies said Williams will be transferred to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their robbery investigation and likely further felony charges from multiple agencies, according to the media release.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, when TV6 was on-scene crews were told the following.

Deputies said that an investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask and displaying a gun went into the motel and demanded money from staff. Police said the suspect then left in a vehicle and headed north.

Then, deputies said that information from eyewitnesses helped identify the suspects and a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also posted on Facebook that deputies had attempted to pull over the vehicle at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction.

Later, the man arrested during that traffic stop was identified as Rushin, deputies said. He was arrested and turned over to Mount Pleasant police, while a second man left the scene on foot.

Deputies told TV6 that a perimeter was established in the area and a search for the person, who was later identified as Williams, was done using K9 and a drone.

Additionally, the Columbus Community School District said on its Facebook page that school would close for the remainder of the day Wednesday for the safety of students and staff. All sports practices also were canceled.

