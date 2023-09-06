Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and vehicles as they search for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black man, approximately 6-foot-tall and wearing a blue and white two-tone shirt and blue shorts.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Tuesday night at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction.

The vehicle, according to deputies, was involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Mount Pleasant prior to the stop. One man, later identified as Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, inside the vehicle was arrested and turned over to Mount Pleasant police, while a second man left the scene on foot, deputies said.

A perimeter was established in the area and a search for the person was done using K9 and a drone, deputies said.

As of Wednesday morning, Walnut to Main streets down to Community Bank are blocked off.

Schools in the Columbus Community School District are delayed until further notice.

Deputies ask the public to call 911 if they see the man.

Around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police were notified about an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Western Motel, 810 N. Grand Ave., according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask and displaying a gun went into the motel and demanded money from staff. Police said the suspect then left in a vehicle and headed north.

Information from eyewitnesses helped identify the suspects and a vehicle.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

