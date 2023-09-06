Temperatures stay cooler with northwesterly winds

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a taste of very early fall in our area over the next day or two behind last night’s cold front.

Highs will be held back into the mid and upper 70s today, with a fair amount of cloud cover working in for parts of the day. Northwest winds will be around, too, potentially reaching as high as 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. A little bit of wildfire smoke from Canada could be carried in by these winds, so air quality may take a bit of a hit over the next several hours, too.

Expect similar conditions overall on Thursday, though we will see some more sun and somewhat less wind. Temperatures will still only hit the upper 70s.

A small warming trend puts us back in the 80s toward the weekend, but an early-week cold front by Monday will send us back toward the 70s. A few showers are possible with that storm system on Monday, which would be a welcome sight.

