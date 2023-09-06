Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.(KARE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed the names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County sheriff says 37-year-old Stephen Thomas Rodda was taken into custody after he...
Father accused of killing 16-year-old son with angle grinder
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity
Jaxtyn Fortenberry-Tucker, 5, was not seriously hurt after he was accidentally hit with a stun...
Family wants answers after police hit boy, 5, with stun gun while breaking up fight
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Latest News

Lauren Crupi is returning to the classroom after a kidney transplant. Her donor is a fellow...
Teacher gets new kidney from coworker
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Liam McCalmon, 12, undergoes treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
12-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for new school