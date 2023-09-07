Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean

Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters on Thursday as forecasters warned it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season.

Lee was not expected to make landfall while on a projected path that will take it near the northeast Caribbean, although forecasters said tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. Meteorologists said it was too early to provide details on potential rainfall and wind gusts.

The storm was located some 965 miles (1,555 kilometers) from the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Lee was forecast to develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by early Friday.

“The environment around the cyclone looks ideal for rapid intensification,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Life-threatening surf was expected to hit the Lesser Antilles on Friday and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend, the center said.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 to 21 named storms this season, with six to 11 of them expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five possibly developing into major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova churned through open waters far from Mexico’s southwest coast as a Category 5 storm. It posed no threat to land.

It was located some 535 miles (860 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with winds up to 160 mph (260 kph). The storm is expected to weaken starting late Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Lawyers are calling for a mistrial for the 19-year-old man charged with two murders.
Lawyers call for mistrial for man charged with fatal shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
The Polk County sheriff says 37-year-old Stephen Thomas Rodda was taken into custody after he...
Father accused of killing 16-year-old son with angle grinder

Latest News

FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ...
Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy
Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs the ball against Northern Iowa during the second...
CyHawk Trophy at stake when Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in annual rivalry game
Sen. Tommy Tuberville reacts to statements by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.
Tuberville: Military promotion hold not hurting readiness
A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on...
CO2 pipeline project denied key permit in South Dakota; another seeks second chance in North Dakota