A little more sunshine and overall quiet for a few more days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll find ourselves on the edge of the thick low-level clouds today, and those that see sunshine will turn a little bit warmer.

After a cool start for those clearer areas in the 50s, we should be able to bounce back into the upper 70s by afternoon. Areas in our northeastern counties will be held back a bit lower by clouds hanging on longer into the day. Winds will also be a little lighter today, though still from a northwesterly direction to reinforce the cool and dry air.

Temperatures increase slightly toward the weekend, nearing or exceeding 80 degrees at times. This is still markedly more comfortable than our recent heat waves, and should make for a pretty nice weekend.

A storm system approaches later Sunday night into Monday, giving us a shot at some showers and a much cooler air mass again for next week. Highs then will be in the low 70s, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.