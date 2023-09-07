Near normal temperatures continue for the remainder of the week.

The warming trend will continue as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Well as advertised we were warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. The warming trend will continue as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s before we do two things. First, on Monday we will drop the temperature with highs in some places struggling to hit the 70s. Then we will increase the precipitation chances for Monday and Tuesday. Winds will also shift from the SSE to the North as a cold front pushes through. The below normal temperature trend will continue through at least the first part of next week. Just think, the first day of Fall is September 23 at 1:50 AM CDT.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase

Latest News

We were warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. The warming trend...
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Temperatures reach the 70s today.
A little more sunshine and overall quiet for a few more days
Temperatures reach the 70s today.
First Alert Forecast
We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit