Near normal temperatures continue for the remainder of the week.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Well as advertised we were warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. The warming trend will continue as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s before we do two things. First, on Monday we will drop the temperature with highs in some places struggling to hit the 70s. Then we will increase the precipitation chances for Monday and Tuesday. Winds will also shift from the SSE to the North as a cold front pushes through. The below normal temperature trend will continue through at least the first part of next week. Just think, the first day of Fall is September 23 at 1:50 AM CDT.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.