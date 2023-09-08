Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources sues C6-Zero over Marengo plant explosion recovery

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is suing a Marengo plant that exploded in December, to recover the money the state spent on the cleanup efforts.

The explosion and fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened at a C6-Zero plant, at 810 E. South Street, which processes 800 tons of asphalt shingles per day.

Crews that responded to the fire lost gear and equipment, rendered unusable by the flammable chemical solvents and diesel oil found at the plant.

The lawsuit says damage to equipment and personal protective gear totaled more than $640,000 for teams from 20 responding departments.

The state spent more than $890,000 to treat the contaminated water, to prevent it from impacting the drinking water of downstream communities.

The contaminated water had to be held in the Marengo regional detention basin to prevent it from reaching the Iowa River, which is a major drinking water source for Iowa City and the University of Iowa.

That process included excavation, dirt work and construction of diversion ditches to direct the water away from the stormwater basin while crews worked to treat the water.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Hunger Foundation
Reynolds announces $5 million in awards to Iowa food banks
Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit