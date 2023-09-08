‘No complaints’ weather over the next few days

Expect nice conditions for a few days, including most of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect conditions to remain pleasant for a few more days, before some rain returns to the picture.

Highs today reach well into the 70s with more sunshine around. Things turn closer to 80 degrees over the next couple of days, too. Dew points stay comfortably low, and winds stay generally on the lighter side. Plenty of time to get out and enjoy some great weather this weekend!

A storm system moves into the region by Sunday night into Monday, giving as a chance at rain with some embedded thunderstorms. We may be able to squeeze out at least 0.25″ out of this system, potentially more in an isolated spot or two.

Dry conditions and cooler air will be on the way, again, behind the system, with temperatures only in the upper 60s for a few days to kick off next week. A slow warming trend back toward the 70s looks possible by the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home

Latest News

A pleasant one for today.
First Alert Forecast
We were warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. The warming trend...
Near normal temperatures continue for the remainder of the week.
We were warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. The warming trend...
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Temperatures reach the 70s today.
A little more sunshine and overall quiet for a few more days