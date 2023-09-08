‘No complaints’ weather over the next few days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect conditions to remain pleasant for a few more days, before some rain returns to the picture.

Highs today reach well into the 70s with more sunshine around. Things turn closer to 80 degrees over the next couple of days, too. Dew points stay comfortably low, and winds stay generally on the lighter side. Plenty of time to get out and enjoy some great weather this weekend!

A storm system moves into the region by Sunday night into Monday, giving as a chance at rain with some embedded thunderstorms. We may be able to squeeze out at least 0.25″ out of this system, potentially more in an isolated spot or two.

Dry conditions and cooler air will be on the way, again, behind the system, with temperatures only in the upper 60s for a few days to kick off next week. A slow warming trend back toward the 70s looks possible by the second half of the week.

