Normal temperatures and lack of rain again are in the forecast this weekend

By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well once again we had highs very seasonable for this time of year. This trend of nice weather will continue throughout the weekend before a cold pushes through the viewing area starting Sunday Night and heading into your Monday. Highs go from the low 80s on Sunday to the upper 60s – low 70s by Monday. The good news is we will increase the precipitation chances for Monday. This nice round of cool air will continue as we head well into the week with highs going back into the Mid-70s for your Thursday & Friday.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.

Tom. Night: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

Friday: Partly Cloudy

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

