Poll: Biden faces negative job ratings, concerns about age, son’s business deals

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is facing some uphill battles as the 2024 Presidential Election heats up.

According to a new CNN poll, his overall job approval rating is 39 percent.

In general, 58 percent say they have an unfavorable impression of him.

When it comes to Biden’s age, roughly 3/4 of Americans are concerned about his physical and mental competence and his ability to serve another full term.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of Americans believe Biden was involved in his son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

According to the poll, 42 percent think he acted illegally, with 18 percent saying his actions were unethical.

Just one percent believe Biden was involved, but did nothing wrong.

Joe Biden has denied any involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will start to warm back up as we head into this weekend.
The cooler weather is here to stay for a bit
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
Mount Pleasant police searching for man who eluded them in high speed chase
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Hunger Foundation
Reynolds announces $5 million in awards to Iowa food banks
All 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty in the...
2 defendants in Georgia election subversion case opt for speedy trial
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Sit-down with the Iowa Attorney General
Committee members hold a public comment hearing on proposed eliminations of state boards and...
Iowa in jeopardy of losing millions in community service funding under realignment bill