Finally, a much needed rain chance

Well as advertised, we had a picture-perfect Saturday across the TV-9 Viewing Area with plenty of sunshine across the area and highs in the 70s & 80s.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well as advertised, we had a picture-perfect Saturday across the TV-9 Viewing Area with plenty of sunshine across the area and highs in the 70s & 80s. In terms of temperature, that stretch will continue into your Sunday. The only difference is rain chances will be on the increase. Some counties in our northern zone will see rain later this evening, while others will have to wait until Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, the rain chances will continue for the most part throughout the day. We may get a little bit of a break in the afternoon hours before another round comes in late in the afternoon and early evening. The amount of precipitation will not be much, but at this point let’s take what we can get. Once the rain pushes through, the wind will shift out of the north which will usher in cooler air for your Monday and Tuesday. We are talking about highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

