Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans

Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans
Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) —Prince Harry arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Saturday where he will open the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was welcomed by the mayor, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and about 100 cheering fans who had come to the old city where he quickly entered City Hall for a reception, German news agency dpa reported.

The Invictus Games are being held at Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena. During the opening ceremony there, Harry will be accompanied by Pistorius.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

He served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in 2012-2013.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa treats dog found with embedded collar
Jimmy Fallon has been accused of mistreating "Tonight Show" staffers.
Jimmy Fallon accused of mistreating ‘Tonight Show’ staff, creating ‘toxic’ work environment

Latest News

Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week
Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week
Turkish governor of Mersin, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, front center, during his visit to the Morca...
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say
The U.S. Postal Service on Friday rolled out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying...
From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition
Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their...
Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania