Starting the weekend with sunshine
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a lovely morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and lots of sunshine to start the weekend. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs reaching the low 80s.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers are expected to move into Eastern Iowa late Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few showers could continue into the day on Monday with highs on Monday reaching the low 70s. After Monday we should be dry for the remainder of the workweek with highs in the 70s

