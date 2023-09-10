Much needed rain is on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a peaceful Sunday morning across Eastern Iowa with some sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. You might need a light sweater as you head off to church this morning. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two possible. However, the better chance for rain is expected this evening and tonight. Showers are expected to begin moving into the area by 7 p.m. and slowly become widespread after sunset. The rain will continue through the overnight hours and potentially continue on Monday morning.

Umbrellas and windshield wipers could be needed during your trip to work and school. However, the rain should slowly move east and clear out of the area for the afternoon. Therefore, Monday afternoon we’re expecting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. After Monday highs will stay in the 70s through the upcoming weekend.

