Rain chances increase overnight
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past few days. Highs today were in the upper 70s - low 80s. Much cooler air will be the dominant factor for tomorrow as everyone in the viewing area will see highs in the upper 60s - low 70s, not just for Monday but for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. After Monday, High pressure, our nice fair-weathered friend, becomes large and in charge again which means we will see lots of sunshine for the next few days. Highs will go back to the mid-70s by Thursday. They will stay there throughout the weekend and into the first part of the work week.
Tonight: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
LOW: 60
Tomorrow: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
HIGH: 70
Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
LOW: 48
Tuesday: Sunny. High 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 73 LOW: 48
Wednesday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
HIGH: 74 LOW: 48
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
HIGH: 76 LOW: 48
Friday: Partly Cloudy
HIGH: 76 LOW: 49
Saturday: Partly Cloudy
HIGH: 77 LOW: 52
Sunday: Mostly Sunny
HIGH: 77 LOW: 53
Monday: Partly Cloudy
HIGH: 77 LOW: 49
