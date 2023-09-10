Rain chances increase overnight

By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past few days. Highs today were in the upper 70s - low 80s. Much cooler air will be the dominant factor for tomorrow as everyone in the viewing area will see highs in the upper 60s - low 70s, not just for Monday but for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. After Monday, High pressure, our nice fair-weathered friend, becomes large and in charge again which means we will see lots of sunshine for the next few days. Highs will go back to the mid-70s by Thursday. They will stay there throughout the weekend and into the first part of the work week.

Tonight: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

LOW: 60

Tomorrow: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

HIGH: 70

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 48

Tuesday: Sunny. High 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

Wednesday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

