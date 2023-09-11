Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.(Source: KCRG/Gray News)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. If convicted of either, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole, according to law in the state of Iowa.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, Judge Latham set a hearing date for a verdict in Dinkins’ trial. That date is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

The letter, written by Dinkins to Judge Latham in Dinkins’ court filing on his case, can be seen, below.

Dinkins letter to judge.
Dinkins letter to judge.(Scott County Courthouse)
Dinkins' letter to judge.
Dinkins' letter to judge.(Scott County Courthouse)
Dinkins' letter to judge.
Dinkins' letter to judge.(Scott County Court Filing)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning

Latest News

Closing arguments will happen today in the trial of a 19-year-old charged with killing two...
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
Closing arguments will happen today in the trial of a 19-year-old charged with killing two...
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
Oskaloosa Iowa Police Department
Oskaloosa man arrested after allegedly firing gunshot that forced temporary evacuation
Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Iowa has the most structurally deficient bridges in the US, a report finds.
Report: Iowa has most ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in US