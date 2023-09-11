Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.
Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. If convicted of either, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole, according to law in the state of Iowa.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, Judge Latham set a hearing date for a verdict in Dinkins’ trial. That date is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.
The letter, written by Dinkins to Judge Latham in Dinkins’ court filing on his case, can be seen, below.
