Mild temperatures and limited rain

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and cool day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, but we did get a little rainfall on Monday. Ottumwa received 0.14 inches of rainfall today and Kirksville received 0.06 inches. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday afternoon. However, an isolated shower or a rumble of thunder will be possible Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday afternoon are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds are expected Wednesday through the beginning of next week with highs in the 70s.

