Mild temperatures and limited rain

Mild temperatures and limited rain
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and cool day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, but we did get a little rainfall on Monday. Ottumwa received 0.14 inches of rainfall today and Kirksville received 0.06 inches.  Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday afternoon. However, an isolated shower or a rumble of thunder will be possible Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday afternoon are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds are expected Wednesday through the beginning of next week with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Pinpoint Futurecast
Finally, a much needed rain chance
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

Latest News

Mild temperatures and limited rain
Mild temperatures and limited rain
Temperatures stay in the 60s on a fairly rainy day.
Rainy morning gets followed up by several really nice days
Temperatures stay in the 60s on a fairly rainy day.
First Alert Forecast
Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past...
Rain chances increase overnight