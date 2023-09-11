Rainy morning gets followed up by several really nice days

Rain remains likely this morning, becoming less widespread by the afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rainfall, which we need pretty badly, will remain pretty likely for much of the morning, until we catch a break from it later today.

Widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms are likely this morning, with a gradual end coming from northwest to southeast across the region by late morning or afternoon. With a lot of cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will be limited to the 60s today with a bit of a northerly wind.

Skies clear out a bit overnight, allowing lows to hit the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will be present on Tuesday, which will aid in getting us back to the mid to upper 70s. Late in the day, an isolated shower or storm is possible in association with a weak disturbance moving through the region. The chances are low and any rainfall amounts would generally be light.

Several more pleasant days follow on the 7-day forecast, with temperatures in the afternoon in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Little to no rainfall is expected beyond tomorrow’s pretty slight chance, though.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Pinpoint Futurecast
Finally, a much needed rain chance
Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation...
Rapper arrested after police say he wrote song about killing man
Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past...
Rain chances increase overnight

Latest News

Temperatures stay in the 60s on a fairly rainy day.
First Alert Forecast
Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past...
Rain chances increase overnight
Much needed rain is on the way
Much needed rain is on the way
Much needed rain is on the way
Much needed rain is on the way