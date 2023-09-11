Rainy morning gets followed up by several really nice days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rainfall, which we need pretty badly, will remain pretty likely for much of the morning, until we catch a break from it later today.

Widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms are likely this morning, with a gradual end coming from northwest to southeast across the region by late morning or afternoon. With a lot of cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will be limited to the 60s today with a bit of a northerly wind.

Skies clear out a bit overnight, allowing lows to hit the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will be present on Tuesday, which will aid in getting us back to the mid to upper 70s. Late in the day, an isolated shower or storm is possible in association with a weak disturbance moving through the region. The chances are low and any rainfall amounts would generally be light.

Several more pleasant days follow on the 7-day forecast, with temperatures in the afternoon in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Little to no rainfall is expected beyond tomorrow’s pretty slight chance, though.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.