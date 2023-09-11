Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Pinpoint Futurecast
Finally, a much needed rain chance
Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation...
Rapper arrested after police say he wrote song about killing man
Well, we are finally seeing the rain push through Eastern Iowa as advertised here over the past...
Rain chances increase overnight

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
Ceremonies to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are happening in New York,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 ceremonies
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters