Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning

Latest News

Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Vehicles are submerged in flood water on Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday.
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
A good Samaritan pulls a man from a burning SUV after it crashed into a consignment shop.
Man pulls driver out of burning SUV
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades