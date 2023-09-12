Dense fog likely this morning, lots of comfortable days to come

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Visibility will be reduced in much of the area this morning, but we also have a lot of nice weather to look forward to.

A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 9:00 a.m. this morning for our entire viewing area. Visibility of 1/4 mile or less will be seen until that point, when conditions will likely improve. Until then, be prepared for changing conditions along your drive to work or school, especially in rural areas.

Highs reach the 70s today with sunshine fairly common. An isolated shower is possible later today into early tonight, especially in our northeastern counties. The vast majority of the area is likely to miss out on any rainfall.

Expect highs to remain near or just slightly above normal for the next several days, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each day. A few showers may be found on Saturday as a weak front moves through the area. That front is weak enough that temperatures are unlikely to change much behind it as we look toward the early part of next week.

