Mild through the end of the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a lovely September afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low 70s. Tonight, will be quiet with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with a mostly sunny sky, which will continue for the entire day. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

Dry conditions with mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. However, our next chance for rain in on Saturday as a front and low pressure system travels through the region. Sunday and the beginning of next week look dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

