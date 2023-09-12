Oskaloosa man arrested after allegedly firing gunshot that forced temporary evacuation

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun out of an Oskaloosa home, causing a temporary evacuation of nearby homes in the area on Monday, according to police.

In a press release, Oskaloosa police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Spring Creek Village Court.

Police said someone called to report a gunshot had damaged their home. Police were able to determine the shot came from a home several units down from the damaged home.

A perimeter was formed in the area and police evacuated residents of adjacent homes.

While police tried to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Paul Alonza Price, 69, they said another shot was fired out of the home.

Iowa State Patrol negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene. They were able to enter the home, where they arrested the Price.

Police said Price surrendered peacefully. No injuries were reported.

Price is charged with reckless use of a firearm causing damage to property.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.