Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Witnesses reported a loud “boom” and said a building nearby is being evacuated, the Florida Times-Union said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance