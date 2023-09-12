Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa

The Washington Post compiled a list of the best pizza places not only nationwide, but also here in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Where can you find the best pizza in Iowa?

Researchers used more than 7.5 million Yelp reviews of 85,000 pizza restaurants to find their answers.

In Iowa, they looked at five different styles of pizza: Chicago, Detroit, New York, Sicilian, and Neapolitan-ish.

The locations in Iowa that topped the list for Chicago style are:

  1. Zoey’s Pizzeria in Marion
  2. Cappy’s Pizzeria in Cedar Rapids
  3. Rosati’s in West Des Moines.
  4. Vitale’s in Clinton
  5. Wig and Pen Pizza Pub in Iowa City
  6. Wig and Pen Pizza Pub in Ankeny

The top Iowa pizza restaurants serving Detroit-style pizza are:

  1. Parlor in Des Moines
  2. Tomaso’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids

The top Iowa pizza restaurants serving New York-style pizza are:

  1. Nonna’s Pizza and Pasta in Ankeny
  2. Smash Pizza in Bettendorf
  3. Taste of New York Pizza in West Des Moines
  4. Cappy’s Pizzeria in Cedar Rapids
  5. Dough Co Pizza in Cedar Rapids
  6. Lopiez in Davenport

The top Iowa pizza restaurants serving Sicilian-style pizza are:

  1. Smash Pizza in Bettendorf

The top Iowa pizza restaurants serving Neapolitan-ish-style pizza are:

  1. Sfumato Pizzeria in Alton
  2. Maggie’s Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
  3. Basal Pizza
  4. Lincoln Wine Bar
  5. Rusciano’s in North Liberty
  6. Eatery A in Des Moines

