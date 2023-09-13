Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Iowa City walk puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Iowa mental health hotline seeing surge in calls for suicide
Oskaloosa Iowa Police Department
Oskaloosa man arrested after allegedly firing gunshot that forced temporary evacuation

Latest News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, talk with counsel during...
Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says
FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame