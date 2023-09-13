Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting

A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder...
A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder at an Iowa nonprofit.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder at an Iowa nonprofit, KCCI reports.

Prosecutors charged Preston Walls with gang participation, attempted murder, and two counts of first degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron at Starts Right Here in Des Moines last January.

The program’s founder, Will Keeps, was hurt in the shooting.

The jury started deliberations after attorneys and prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday.

Walls admitted to pulling the trigger.

Deliberations will come down to whether the shooting was justified.

The defense spoke to the jury for more than an hour about the days and weeks leading up to the shooting.

They say Walls saw Dameron with a gun weeks before the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, they say Walls felt Carr and Dameron were going to shoot him, so he shot them first.

The prosecution disputed this claim by showing surveillance footage of Walls, Carr and Dameron at Starts Right Here before the shooting.

It shows Dameron riding around on a bike.

The jury will resume deliberations Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Iowa City walk puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Iowa mental health hotline seeing surge in calls for suicide
Oskaloosa Iowa Police Department
Oskaloosa man arrested after allegedly firing gunshot that forced temporary evacuation

Latest News

The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately...
Muscatine street ‘closed indefinitely’ due to safety concerns after apartment building evacuated
Iowa City walk puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Iowa mental health hotline seeing surge in calls for suicide
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
NCAA upholds Noah Shannon’s suspension, ending his college playing career
Closing arguments will happen today in the trial of a 19-year-old charged with killing two...
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting