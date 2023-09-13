Muscatine street ‘closed indefinitely’ due to safety concerns after apartment building evacuated

The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately...
The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately because of safety concerns regarding an apartment building in that area that was evacuated at the end of August for structural concerns.(KCRG)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately because of safety concerns regarding an apartment building in that area that was evacuated at the end of August for structural concerns.

City officials say the closure will be indefinite and extend from the Iowa Avenue Intersection to the parking entrance of the Clark House near the Chestnut Street intersection.

Officials said the area has been closed off because of concerns for pedestrian and vehicle safety due to the uncertain status of the Welch Apartment building. However, city officials say the closure will be evaluated daily.

Two MuscaBus routes will have alternate routes around the road closure, according to a media release from city officials. The Yellow Route will travel down Iowa and turn left on 4th Street to Sycamore and then on to City Hall. The Blue Route will travel down 3rd Street, turn left on Chestnut to 4th Street, then to Sycamore and then to City Hall.

Residents that were displaced from the Welch Apartments are being assisted by the property owners and are temporarily being housed in a local hotel, according to a statement from property owners.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say

Latest News

Iowa City walk puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Iowa mental health hotline seeing surge in calls for suicide
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
NCAA upholds Noah Shannon’s suspension, ending his college playing career
Closing arguments will happen today in the trial of a 19-year-old charged with killing two...
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
Closing arguments will happen today in the trial of a 19-year-old charged with killing two...
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting