Nice weather on the way for most of the next several days

Decent weather is expected for the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Generally pleasant conditions will be the norm for our weather into next week.

Some scattered clouds this morning, and even some very patchy fog early, will give way to somewhat sunnier skies throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s with light winds and low humidity values. The rest of the work and school week will be similar, though highs will likely reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

An area of low pressure passes well to our north this weekend, but a cold front associated with it will move into the area by late Friday night into Saturday. While most of that time period will be featuring dry conditions, there’s the chance of a few showers and storms with the front while it is nearby. Moisture will generally be limited with this system, and we don’t expect a repeat of last weekend’s more substantial rainfall totals.

The front doesn’t have a lot of colder air behind it, so highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s into next week.

