Plenty of sunshine again for your Thursday

Upper 70s - Low 80s continue for Thursday
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What another beautiful day across the viewing area. Highs made it back into the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine. If you liked today, tomorrow will be much the same for the most part. Highs will be in the upper 70s - low 80s.

That trend continues for your Friday. As we head into Friday evening, rain chances will start to pick up again. Rain chances will continue as we head into your Saturday and in some places even into your early Sunday Morning hours. Simply put, we still need a nice amount of rain.

Tonight: A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

Sunday: Sunny

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

Monday: Sunny

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

Thursday: AM Showers

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

