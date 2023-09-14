Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities

Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Adam Sandler has announced a North American comedy tour with 25 stops this fall and winter.

On Wednesday, Sandler announced the “I Missed You Tour,” which will kick off in Canada on Oct. 12 and end in Denver on Dec. 12.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  • Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
  • Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
  • Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  • Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
  • Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
  • Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
  • Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  • Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  • Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
  • Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
  • Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
  • Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
  • Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
  • Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
  • Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
  • Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Presale tickets will be available on Live Nation starting Thursday at noon local time. The general on-sale begins Friday at noon local time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says
Avid Telecom is accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do...
How to protect yourself from robocalls
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $596 million after no one wins Wednesday
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

The lawsuit says that the day was “unseasonably warm,” and the coroner left the body in a body...
Coroner accused of leaving body in hot SUV overnight, lawsuit says
Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, Iowa, just before midnight. Ricke is...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a...
Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle
FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly...
NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court