Grassley: Existing federal farm bill can be extended into 2024

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - The Federal Farm Bill will expire at the end of the month. Several members of Iowa’s congressional delegation agree a new bill won’t get passed until 2024.

But, Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, assured farmers, and folks on food stamps, that Congress can simply extend the existing Federal Farm Bill for another year.

Grassley says that’s not unusual for Congress. In fact, the Republican says farm bill extensions have happened in the past.

“All I can tell you is I hope we get a farm bill passed-- a five-year farm bill-- for farmers looking five years into the future, instead of just one more year of the last farm bill, which would be the right thing to do,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Grassley insists there will be a “safety net” for farmers next year no matter what.

