Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota

Officials are set to hold a press conference in Algona Thursday morning after an officer was...
Officials are set to hold a press conference in Algona Thursday morning after an officer was shot by a suspect who later fled to Minnesota.(Algona Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement agencies confirmed an Algona police officer has died after being shot by a suspect later arrested in Minnesota.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, officials said the officer who died has been identified as 33-year-old Kevin Cram, a 10-year veteran, who had served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

WATCH HERE:

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the shooting, which happened at around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies help to arrest 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, who is the alleged shooter.

Ricke has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder in Kossuth County, Iowa. He is expected to be extradited at a later date.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for the family, friends, Algona Police Department and community of Algona, Iowa, with heartbreaking news of the Algona Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night,” the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on X.

“Our hearts are broken as we learn that an Algona Police Department Officer was killed in the line of duty,” the Altoona Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “As a community, join with us as we pray and send our sympathies to the Officer’s family, friends, department, and the community in which he served and protected.”

KCCI reports Ricke was in court just hours before the Wednesday night shooting.

He was charged with third-degree harassment after sending dozens of text messages and trying to call his ex multiple times within a two-hour span on Aug. 23, according to court documents.

The officer reportedly told Ricke not to contact the woman again or he’d be charged with harassment. The woman told police Ricke had sent her more text messages and emails just four days later.

Officers said Ricke admitted to contacting the woman.

He was charged with third-degree harassment on Aug. 28, but bonded out of the Kossuth County Jail the next day.

