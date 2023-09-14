Quite nice, once again, for Thursday

A nice, and somewhat warmer, day is expected in the area.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re in store for some more excellent weather again today into tomorrow, before things turn a little more active.

Highs today push into the upper 70s or low 80s, thanks to a lot of sunshine and a light southerly wind. Things turn out pretty similarly on Friday, though clouds will tend to increase a bit later in the day as a storm system approaches.

This storm gives us a chance for some showers by Friday evening or night. Most of this activity will exit by the morning hours of Saturday, providing a bit of a break for a good chunk of the day. Additional showers or even a few storms are possible later on Saturday. Highs will generally be in the 70s.

Dry weather follows for the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures climb from the mid 70s on Sunday to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says
Avid Telecom is accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do...
How to protect yourself from robocalls
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Krista Lyn Grant (47), Grundy Center, Iowa mugshot.
Woman charged with stealing over $13,000 from association

Latest News

A pleasant day, generally.
First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
Plenty of sunshine again for your Thursday
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures reach the mid 70s today.
Nice weather on the way for most of the next several days