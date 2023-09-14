Quite nice, once again, for Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re in store for some more excellent weather again today into tomorrow, before things turn a little more active.

Highs today push into the upper 70s or low 80s, thanks to a lot of sunshine and a light southerly wind. Things turn out pretty similarly on Friday, though clouds will tend to increase a bit later in the day as a storm system approaches.

This storm gives us a chance for some showers by Friday evening or night. Most of this activity will exit by the morning hours of Saturday, providing a bit of a break for a good chunk of the day. Additional showers or even a few storms are possible later on Saturday. Highs will generally be in the 70s.

Dry weather follows for the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures climb from the mid 70s on Sunday to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.