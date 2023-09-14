Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer caught

An Algona man accused of shooting a police officer is now in custody.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Algona man accused of shooting a police officer is now in custody.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke just before midnight in Minnesota.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the 1100 of South Minnesota Street in Algona, Iowa. That’s in Kossuth County.

Officials have not released the identity of the officer who was shot, nor provided any updates on their condition.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert overnight.

The Department of Justice said Blue Alerts are used when a suspect on the loose poses an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped with the arrest.

Ricke is currently in the Brown County jail in Minnesota.

