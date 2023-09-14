Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A trial is underway for an Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife.

Gregory Showalter is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors said he strangled his wife, Helen, in 2021.

Helen was reported missing on July 31 that year.

Court documents show her body was found the next day near the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County.

Police said Gregory turned himself in to authorities.

His lawyers argue Helen accidentally drowned.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.