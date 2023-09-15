Chances for rain arrive, but amounts stay light

Expect more clouds later today, with the chance for showers increasing by later this evening and tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Two cold fronts are on the way later today and Saturday, each bringing a few showers or storms along with it.

Before that, a mix of clouds and sunshine is possible this morning into the afternoon, allowing highs to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds thicken up more reliably into the evening, and the possibility of a few showers develops after dark. Showers become a bit more widespread as the night goes on, though they should generally remain fairly light.

We should catch a break during the morning on Saturday, with more showers and some storms possible by afternoon as the second cold front moves through. A few of the storms could be on the strong side if we see some breaks in the clouds, with gusty winds or even a bit of hail possible. Highs reach the 70s again.

Drier weather sets in for several days after the Saturday front moves through. Sunday looks like a real winner for the weekend, as temperatures remain comfortable and sunshine returns for more of the day. Highs will climb a bit toward the following week, making it to the 80s again.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $596 million after no one wins Wednesday

Latest News

Highs near the low 80s today.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Night, September 14th
Rain chances increase Friday
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Night, September 14th
Your First Alert Forecast
A pleasant day, generally.
Quite nice, once again, for Thursday