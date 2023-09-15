Chances for rain arrive, but amounts stay light

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Two cold fronts are on the way later today and Saturday, each bringing a few showers or storms along with it.

Before that, a mix of clouds and sunshine is possible this morning into the afternoon, allowing highs to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds thicken up more reliably into the evening, and the possibility of a few showers develops after dark. Showers become a bit more widespread as the night goes on, though they should generally remain fairly light.

We should catch a break during the morning on Saturday, with more showers and some storms possible by afternoon as the second cold front moves through. A few of the storms could be on the strong side if we see some breaks in the clouds, with gusty winds or even a bit of hail possible. Highs reach the 70s again.

Drier weather sets in for several days after the Saturday front moves through. Sunday looks like a real winner for the weekend, as temperatures remain comfortable and sunshine returns for more of the day. Highs will climb a bit toward the following week, making it to the 80s again.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.