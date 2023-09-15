Rain chances in the forecast for Saturday

By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing another nice day across the KYOU Viewing area, rain chances are now on the increase as we head into your evening and overnight hours.

As we help you plan your weekend, make sure you have the rain gear as rain chances will linger for your Saturday Morning. We will also drop the temperatures again with highs only making it into the mid-70s. The Mid to upper 70s stay in play for your Sunday and then the Mid-80s return for Tuesday & Wednesday. Keep in mind one thing, Fall starts next Saturday.

Enjoy your weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 84 LOW: 47

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

Friday: Scattered Thunderstorms

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

Saturday: Showers

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

