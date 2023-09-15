Rain chances increase Friday

What another beautiful day across the viewing area. Highs made it back into the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What another beautiful day across the viewing area. Highs made it back into the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine. If you liked today, tomorrow will be much the same for the most part. Rain chances will start to pick up again in some places Friday Night and will continue as we head into your Saturday and in some places even into your early Sunday Morning hours. Simply put, we still need a nice amount of rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tom. Night: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

Friday: PM Showers

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

