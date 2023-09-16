Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $596 million after no one wins Wednesday

Latest News

FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Lawsuit filed in deadly police wrong house shooting
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped