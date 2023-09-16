Rain tapers off overnight. Cooler temps in store for Sunday

After seeing an overall nice start to your Saturday quickly turned as we rolled into the afternoon & early evening hours.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started off as an overall nice start to your Saturday quickly turned as rain chances increased throughout the afternoon & early evening hours. Some places had 20-30 mph wind gusts and we even had some reports of small hail. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will clear out as we head into your evening & overnight hours.

For your Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs making it into the mid-70s. The 70s will continue for your Monday and then 80s return mid-week. We are keeping an eye on next week as thunderstorm chances ramp up for the second half of the week and next weekend. This is something we will monitor as next weekend gets a little closer to the 9-Day. Keep in mind next Saturday is the first day of Fall.

PinPoint Futurecast
PinPoint Futurecast(KCRG)

