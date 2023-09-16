Scattered showers and storms possible with a cold front

Chances for showers and storms pick up during the day on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A somewhat unsettled start to the weekend is possible with a storm chance.

Some areas are seeing showers early on Saturday, which may continue to about mid-morning. Then, expect a break from any rainfall which might also include some clearer skies for a period of time. Highs will reach the mid 70s. A cold front will move into the area by the afternoon and evening, carrying a chance for scattered storm development along it. This activity may linger into late evening in our Missouri counties.

A few of today’s storms could be a bit on the strong side, with hail or gusty winds both possible. If a storm threatens your area, seek shelter inside until it passes.

Drier weather settles in for several days, with temperatures going from the mid 70s on Sunday to the low to mid 80s by Tuesday and beyond in our 7-day forecast. By the end of the work week, more chances for showers and storms will return to the area. This is as our pattern changes to become more favorable for storm systems to affect the central U.S. While too early to be specific on amounts, this could be a time to make up some of the rainfall we’ve been missing this year.

